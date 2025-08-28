3

Many years ago, I interviewed Darren Aronofsky for his maiden effort, PI (a terrific film that should be on everyone’s watchlist). In the course of our conversation about the nexus of Kabbalah and computing, he opined that, as in PI, he wanted to populate his films with, in his words, tough Jews. There are certainly no tougher Jews than the ones found in CAUGHT STEALING, which he directed from a script by Charlie Huston and based on Huston’s novel of the same name. They aren’t just tough; they are described by the police detective of the piece as scary monsters. And they are. They are also the most interesting characters in this brutal neo-noir. In fact, the film doesn’t really come to life until they enter the story of a would-be ballplayer suddenly, and very Hitchcockianly, fighting for his life through no fault of his own.

The ballplayer is Hank Thompson (Austin Butler at his boyish best), a bartender on the Lower East Side of New York in 1998. Even after 11 years, he’s still nursing regrets over the one bad move made when he was a teenager that ended his major league dreams and making the best of the present with EMI girlfriend, Yvonne (Zoë Kravitz). Theirs is a passionate romance, as evidenced by the way they tumble into bed with droll reparté within the first 10 minutes or so of the film. The only thing delaying that canoodling is Hank’s Brit punk rocker of a neighbor, Russ (mohawked Matt Smith) consumed with grief and on his way back to London to see his dying father. Russ dumps his cat, Bud, on Hank, who is less than thrilled. Bud, it seems is a biter. Yvonne, however, has a tender heart.

Alas, Bud is not the only thing Russ has left behind. There are the two blithely psychotic Russian mobsters (Nikita Kukushkin and Yuri Kolokolnikov) who want something Russ left behind, not to mention Colorado (Benito Martínez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny), the reasonable (in context) mobster who really, really wants that something that Russ left behind. All this leaves Hank hospitalized, scared, and suddenly falling for Bud.

The story has all the classic tropes of a neo-noir, with the sort of on-screen violence that the production code would not countenance back in the day. From Hank’s initial, bone-crunching pummeling by the Russians, to the way gunfire chews through people as both the body count and Hank’s confusion grow. Not even the smoothly smart Detective Roman (Regina King) can offer much in the way of protection as Hank’s options diminish as quickly as does his life expectancy, and who he should trust and who he can trust prove to be moving targets.

Aronofsky captures that classic seamy underbelly of dive bars, dingy apartments, and dark streets that are perpetually wet with what we don’t want to know. Butler, fresh-faced and well-meaning, is perfect as the innocent bystander, and he runs beautifully through restaurant kitchens and dark alleys, even with an abdomen full of staples where an organ used to be. It’s those big blue eyes that the camera loves looking askance when the bad guys demand something he doesn’t have, or when Yvonne, with the tenderness of tough love, tells him that she can’t be with him while he’s refusing to face his past.

While the surprises arrive thick and fast, the first half fails to achieve the light ironic touch that the mayhem of the first half requires. The comic elements, including a police officer with uncertain understanding of bathroom plumbing, don’t insinuate themselves the way they should, while the excruciating violence overpowers all else. Visually, it’s a well realized first half, expertly conveying the immediate peril Hank faces, but it feels a bit rote until Hank finds himself guest/captive of those orthodox Jews, brothers Lipa and Shmully (Liev Schrieber and Vincent D’Onofrio). Sporting full beards, tzitzit, and payot, they kibbitz with equal seriousness about carving out Hank’s eyes out in pursuit of the McGuffin of the piece and with equal equanimity, urging him to nosh down on the matzo ball soup proffered by their mother (Carol Kane) when they take him home just before Shabbat. (New Year’s Shabbat, if you’re paying attention to the challah.) They are walking contradictions who kvell as expertly as they handle semi-automatics. When they take charge of the situation, the black humor and dark nihilism meet in a joyous union of kooky and dire.

If nothing else, CAUGHT STEALING shows us that Aronofsky has a delightful way with comedy that also reflects his darkly shaded view of humanity evinced so brilliantly in his previous oeuvre. It may be an uneven excursion into danger and discombobulation, but the payoff is worth the wait.