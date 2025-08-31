5

Rating:

What we learn in Alex Russell’s LURKER is that Eve Harrington, while successful in her manipulations in ALL ABOUT EVE, is a mere piker compared to Matthew Morning, Russell’s protagonist in his taut thriller. Exploring themes of love, obsession, and the symbiotic relationship between fan and star, this psychological character study of desperation with a dash of homoeroticism is as ruthless as Matthew, and far more self-aware.

Théodore Pellerin plays Matthew with a counterintuitive but stunningly effective blend of guileless innocence and Machiavellian machinations. It’s the former that waylays rising music star Oliver (Archie Madekwe), who is at first chagrined by Matthew’s ignorance of who he is when he stops by the boutique on Melrose where Matthew earns his living. It quickly gives way to being charmed, and his vanity stoked, by Matthew’s spontaneous critique of his music playing on the boutique’s sound system. He invites the retail slave to his show that night. He’s further charmed by the way Matthew takes the hazing from his entourage, even one-upping them with a bold move that makes a lasting impression and garners an invitation to Oliver’s house, and then into his life. With no clearly defined role, Matthew flounders until one member, Shai (Havana Rose Liu) takes pity on this awkward kid and advises him to make himself useful before Oliver, with the attention span of a guppy, loses interest. And so he does, starting with tidying up the mancave of a house, and then, in series of tiny, carefully targeted moves, taking over the documentary-in-progress about Oliver, supplanting Oliver’s in-house AV guy (Daniel Zolghadri) in a gaslit battle of wills that serves as a primer of what Matthew is capable of doing to get what he wants, and the subtle ways we will go about it. Within this manchild and his goofy expression, ahem, lurks a schemer that can not only recognize an opportunity, but also can strike with the lethal precision of a cobra and be twice as cold-blooded while doing so.

Using lies and misdirection, Matthew rises to new heights in the entourage, and the suspense arises with the delicate power plays as Matthew worms his way in while Pellerin drops hints to the viewer that the boy may not be quite right. In fact, he may be dangerous judging from the sudden, barely noticeable coldness in the eyes, and tensing of the body when a friend (Sunny Suljic) from his retail days follows Matthew’s example and insinuates himself into Oliver’s entourage. You can almost hear the quickening of the pulse and the rapid, shallow breathing as Matthew goes into fight-or-flight mode. He also makes it clear that the flight part of that reaction is not an option. Fighting for the Oliver’s attention until one false move finds him exiled and forced into desperate measures that will ensure his place as Oliver’s golden boy forever. If Oliver can endure the strain and continue to thrive artistically.

Madekwe, so cocky in F1, so condescending in SALTBURN, here is a more existential character, existing only in performance and in the reflected glory of his adoring fans. He’s not mean spirited as Oliver, merely unformed a human being who has become addicted to adulation, making Oliver ripe for the plucking when he crosses paths with Matthew. Who needs whom more becomes the tantalizing question by the end. One that Russell slyly leaves open enough for us to find unexpected twists about what friendship and honesty mean in the context of make-believe of the rarefied realms of stardom in any field. One also comes away with a new appreciation of ovine-view camerawork, and the way take-out can define a relationship.

LURKER starts with Matthew, recorded on an iffy quality video, reflecting on the past (as we learn) and telling the camera that he has everything he wants. Recalling that as the closing credits roll, one breathes a sigh of relief for all the people who won’t get hurt now that Matthew is no longer cutting a swath through anything that keeps him from his dream.