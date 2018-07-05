THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS — Tim Wardle Interview

Click here to listen to the interview.

Almost the first thing I said to Tim Wardle when we spoke on April 8, 2018, was that my greatest hope for the interview was that we wouldn’t give too much away. I hope we succeeded. His documentary, THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS, won the Special Jury Award for Storytelling, and rightly so. He took this stranger-than-fiction story of identical triplets separated at birth who found each other 19 years later, and elevated it from a merely interesting story into one that invites us to consider free will, genetic destiny, and the nature of identity itself. Following the events via the recollections of the people who lived it, we experience the emotional highs and lows right along with them, and that’s before the story takes a sinister turn that it would be criminal to reveal.

When I spoke to Wardle on April 8, 2018, those issues came up, of course, along with Wardle’s takeaway as a parent himself after immersing himself in the nature v. nurture debate. We also talked about the human capacity for tunnel vision, the long process of bringing this story to the screen, and the people who might not be happy to have it out there. We finished up with Wardle musing on the components of happiness, and why he embedded himself in a prison for murderers serving life sentences.