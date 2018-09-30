THE WIFE — Björn Runge Interview

Click here to listen to the interview.

Swedish director Björn Runge took many risks with THE WIFE, based on the novel by Meg Wolitzer. The story of an older couple coming to a long-simmering crossroad in their 40-year-old marriage when the husband wins a Nobel Prize is not designed for the demographic studios usually seek. Yet this is as suspenseful a story as any action flick aimed at that same group, and Runge has found a way to make even a scene with two people talking about a lifetime of secrets, some shown in flashbacks, as lively as any car chase. I asked him to talk about that during our conversation on July 19, 2018, as well as his exquisite use of Glenn Close’s eloquence when she doesn’t say a word.

We also discussed taking care of the writer, father-son relationships, why casting Close’s daughter, Annie Starke, as the younger version of her character wasn’t a done deal, and why Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, which he recently directed on stage in his native Stockholm, is not just timeless, but also universal in its impact.

The film stars Glenn Close in a brilliantly subtle performance with Jonathan Pryce keeping pace with her as Joe, Also starring Christian Slater, Max Irons, Elizabeth McGovern, Harry Lloyd, and Annie Starke.. Runge directed from a script by Jane Anderson, and his previous work includes DAYBREAK, MOUTH TO MOUTH, and HAPPY END.