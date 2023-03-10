The 43rd Annual Razzie Awards — Head Berry John Wilson Interview

John Wilson started the Razzies in 1981 after sitting through a double-feature of CAN’T STOP THE MUSIC and XANADU. What began in his living room with a press release to the media has become an institution as it takes pot shots at films that have the budget and filmmakers that can do better. Not that there hasn’t been controversy, and this year it involved a nomination for worst performance given to a minor. Not the first time a minor has been nominated, but the first time that there was a backlash. Wilson, who spent his professional life working in studio publicity, addressed that during our conversation via Zoom on February 26, 2023, but we started with why just because Disney can make a live-action version of one of their classics, doesn’t mean it should, what earned Tom Hanks his nomination for playing Col. Tom Parker in ELVIS, and finished up with a thoughtful consideration of why Ana de Armas deserved her Oscar™ nod as Marilyn Monroe in BLONDE, but why the film itself is Razzie™-worthy.

As always, I barely knew where to start.