MONTANA STORY — David Siegel and Scott McGeehee Interview

Click here to listen to the interview.

David Siegel and Scott McGeehee had never been to Montana when they decided to set their film there. It was, of course, an obvious question to ask them about when I spoke with them via Zoom on May 9, 2022.

The film is a beautifully realized tale of a brother and sister, long estranged, coming to terms with their dysfunctional childhood as their father lies dying. Erin, gone since her brother Cal was a boy, is looking for closure, or at least a little peace in the fraught relationship with her father who is now comatose. The siblings revisit the painful past, and the consequences of split-second decisions, as they become reacquainted, warily establishing a new relationship as adults that may or may not prove permanent.

The film stars Haley Lu Richardson and Owen Teague as Erin and Cal. Siegel and McGeehee directed from their own script. Their previous work includes THE DEEP END, UNCERTAINTY, SUTURE, and WHAT MAISIE KNEW>.