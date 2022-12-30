LOUDMOUTH — Josh Alexander Interview

Click here to listen to the interview.

The first thing to know about Josh Alexander’s documentary on the Rev. Al Sharpton is that it was the Rev himself who picked the title. That came up early on in my conversation with Alexander on December 1, 2022.

One thing I appreciated in Alexander’s insightful and incisive film about the activist was how it encapsulates over fifty years of a very full lift into its two-hour running time. He made some very smart choices made about how to provide a narrative that does more than recount a life history, but that also puts in the context of the civil rights movement and the cultural history of the United States over a half-century. We covered that, as well as how things have, and haven’t changed, in the Rev’s time, what it was like to interview a master of the media eco-system, and a look that the Rev gives the camera that might just sum up the struggle for justice to which he’s dedicated his life.