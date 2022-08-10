FALL — Scott Mann Interview

Click here to listen to the interview.

When I spoke to Scott Mann via Zoom on August 9, 2022. I learned a new term. It may have been around for a while, but this was the first time I’d head the term “height horror” and it perfectly describes Mann’s latest film, FALL. Exquisitely photographed and explosively acted also describes this story of two women who take on the 4th tallest structure in the United States only to find themselves trapped 2000 feet in the air and beyond the range of their cell phones. (Is there such a thing as no-coverage horror as a sub-genre?).

Mann, an ebullient man, seemed rightly pleased when I told him that this was the most frightening film I’d seen this year, and it led into my first question about why he wanted to make a film that so dynamically taps into the innate human fear of falling. He, his cast, and his crew got that sense from actually filming on a platform 60 feet in the air, on the edge of a 2000-foot precipice. No green screens here, and we talked about that, too.

The film co-stars Grace Caroline Currey as Becky, Virginia Gardner and Hunter, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Becky’s father, and Mason Gooding as Becky’s husband. Mann directed from a script he co-wrote with Jonathan Frank, and his previous work includes HEIST and FINAL SCORE.