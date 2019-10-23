BRITTANY RUNS A A MARATHON — Jillian Bell and Paul Downs Colaizzo Interview

Based on one of Paul Downs Colaizzo’s best friend, also named Brittany, BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON follows the eponymous New Yorker as she navigates her late 20s and faces up to not having achieved what she wanted out of life. What starts with a dire medical diagnosis turns into a life-changing one-block run, and an equally life-changing new group of friends.

Writer/director Colaizzo and star Bell take Brittany’s story to unexpected places, creating a thoughtful, emotionally honest portrait of a complex woman with a killer sense of humor. The film co-stars Michaela Watkins, Alice Lee, Lil Rel Howery, Adam Sietz, and Utkarsh Ambudkar as a manchild in the promised land.

Colaizzo is an award-winning playwright whose previous work includes REALLY REALLY and PRIDE IN THE FALLS OF AUTREY MILL. Bell’s previous work includes EASTBOUND & DOWN, INHERENT VICE, and a memorable turn as a villain in 22 JUMP STREET.