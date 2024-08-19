Click PRX Piece: BETWEEN THE TEMPLES — NATHAN SILVER Interview to listen.

Nathan Silver’s BETWEEN THE TEMPLES is comedy about faith, loss, and the results of having too many mudslides on a very bad night. Jason Schwartzman plays Ben Gottlieb, a recently widowered cantor who has lost his voice, his bearings, and his faith. A disastrous return to his cantorial duties leads to a chance encounter with Carla O’Connor, his grade-school music teacher, played by the inimitable Carol Kane. To his surprise and consternation, Carla wants to pursue her dream of finally being bat mitzvahed, and won’t take no for an answer. It’s a life-changing experience for both of them, and one that asks us to consider how we deal with grief, well-meaning families, and the necessity of connection.

Silver directed from a script he co-wrote with C. Mason Wells and the film co-stars Robert Smigel, Dolly De Leon, Madeline Weinstein, and Caroline Aaron as Ben’s well-meaning mother who only wants to see him happy