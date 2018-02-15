Killer Movie Reviews

A FANTASTIC WOMAN — Daniela Vega and Sebastián Lelio Interview

Daniela Vega & Sebastián Lelio, San Francisco, CA 1/9/18 Image by: Andrea Chase

Click here to listen to the interview.

When I spoke with Chile’s Sebastián Lelio and Daniela Vega for the Oscar-nominated A FANTASTIC WOMAN on January 9th, 2018, I started with the obvious question, why a film with a transgender protagonist, and why Daniela, who started the project as a consultant before becoming its star.

We went on to talk about the year of conversations between Lelio and Vega that preceded the script being written; the tension between law and desire; the impact of labels; why Vega insisted on changing the music that her character sings; how Lelio made the other music choices; and the planning and execution of one of the film’s most powerful and poetic moments.

 A FANTASTIC WOMAN is a love story tinged with magical realism and mystery as Marina, played by Vega, a transgender singer, struggles with the family of her dead lover, a family still resentful that he left them for her. By turns poetic and explosive, it is a film that asks us to question labels of all kinds, while enchanting us with the richness of its cinematic language, and the power of his charismatic star. The film co-stars Francisco Reyes, Luis Gnecco, Aline Küppenheim, Nicolás Saavedra, and Amparo Noguera. Lelio directed from a script he co-wrote with Gonzalo Maza, and his previous work includes GLORIA, which he remade in English with Julianne Moore.

