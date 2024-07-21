2024 San Francisco Jewish Film Festival — Lexi Leban Interview

Click here to listen to the interview.

Lexi Levan has been the Executive Director of the Jewish Film Institute, presenter of the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival, since 2011, but before that she, herself, was a filmmaker. When we spoke via Zoom on July 7.2024, the first thing I asked her was how that experience has informed her tenure at the SFJFF. We went on to talk films 20 years in the making, including the broad spectrum of Jewish identity and experience; and why Julie Cohen is receiving this year’s Freedom of Expression Award.

We finished up with her reflections on October 7; a tribute to departing Program Director Jay Rosenblatt after 15 years with the festival (and two Oscar® nominations for his films); the psychedelic themes presence at this year’s festival; and plans for security around the festival this year.