2018 Razzie Awards — John Wilson Interview

When sitting through a very, very bad movie, I always have the consolation of knowing that John Wilson and his valuable public service, The Razzies, will take care of getting even for me. Now in its 38th year, Wilson’s brainchild has become an awards season tradition by bestowing the only recognition given solely on merit. For this year’s conversation, we talked Razzie firsts, the Weinstein scandal, and, as always, what trends give Wilson the most hope for the future of cinema, and which ones make him despair.

We started with one of this year’s Razzie firsts, THE EMOJI MOVIE being the first animated film to vie for the worst picture award before moving on to the industry’s love-hate relationship with Rotten Tomatoes; Adam Sandler’s opinion of his fans; how Wilson has dealt with a steady diet of bad films for the last 38 years; the odd timing of FIFTY SHADES FREED’s release; and who the Razzies consider to be fair game.

We went on to talk about when Johnny Depp’s pirate was still funny; franchises that have worn out their welcome and then some; how the overseas market dictates what Hollywood makes; Jennifer Lawrence’s first Razzie nomination; the seismic shift that the “me too” movement has brought about; why this 2017 was the year that brought Weinstein down; and how the Razzies are commemorating that.

We finished up my annual question about what give him hope for cinema, and what makes him want to bury his head in the sand; how to become a voting member of the Razzies; and Tom Cruise’s latest attempt at a franchise with THE MUMMY.

Arguably the only entertainment award given strictly on merit, The Razzies have become an awards season tradition, deflating enormous egos, and making sport of films that had the budget, and the star-power, to avoid being dreck, yet somehow, still managed to fail. Wilson has spent the part of his professional career that isn’t devoted to The Razzies as an entertainment insider, which gives him a unique insight into the film biz. He also has the biting wit to make his points about bad cinema with panache.

The winners will be announced Saturday, March 3, 2018.