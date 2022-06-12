Click here to listen to the interview.

I have been looking forward to Signe Baumane’s next animated film ever since I saw last one, ROCKS IN MY POCKETS in 2014. MY LOVE AFFAIR WITH MARRIAGE was worth the wait, so was speaking with Baumane again along with Dagmara Diminczyk on June 6, 2022, The film follows Zelma, voiced by Dominczyk, as she searches for the kind of true love that accepts her as she is, rather than what society expects her to be. Baumane describes it as a story of female rebellion, which it certainly is, but for me it was also a story of female power, and I that was the first thing I asked about.