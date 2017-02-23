I always look forward to my annual interview with John Wilson. Especially when I’m sitting through one of the very, very bad movies that will be singled out for the Razzie treatment. Now in its 37th year, the Razzie Awards, which he founded as a lark in his living room, have lost none of their bite when it comes to calling out sloppy and/or misguided film-making from people who have both the resources and the experience to do better. There is something deeply satisfying to see the venom of righteous indignation hurled at, say, Robert De Niro’s inexplicable turn in DIRTY GRANDPA. That’s where Wilson and I began our 21st conversation before moving on the Dinesh D’Souza’s “documentary” that has been nominated for multiple awards this year.

We moved on to the influence the Razzies have had on the industry over the years; what is >still< wrong with blockbusters, the Fan Boy backlash the Razzies received for giving so many nominations to BATMAN V. SUPERMAN; and why Susan Sarandon was NOT in INDEPENDENCE DAY: RESURGENCE.

He also renders his annual assessment of what trends give him hope, and what send him to the slough of despair.

We finished up with the reasons for the sad news that, while the Razzies will be bestowed this year, the ceremony to do so will not be taking place for the first time in Razzie history.