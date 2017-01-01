Latest Reviews

A MONSTER CALLS A MONSTER CALLS begins, fittingly enough, with a child’s nightmare. We don’t have the context yet, but the primal fear gripping the boy clinging to the hand of a woman hanging over an abyss neatly sums up the emotional journey to come. The boy is Conno… Read More » Andrea's Rating: 5

LIVE BY NIGHT LIVE BY NIGHT is so sumptuously photographed that it can almost make up for its shortcomings. Based on the novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane, it has weathered its translation by becoming a slight story heinously overblown. It also suffers from t… Read More » Andrea's Rating: 2