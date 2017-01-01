Latest Reviews

THE COMEDIAN THE COMEDIAN makes me want to forgive Robert De Niro for BAD GRANDPA. Almost. Andrea's Rating: 3

MIDSUMMER IN NEWTOWN The word “safe” comes up over and over again in MIDSUMMER IN NEWTOWN, Lloyd Kramer’s elegiac yet emotionally gripping documentary about the aftereffects of the Sandy Hook Massacre on the survivors. As in, the sense of being safe has been taken from eve… Read More » Andrea's Rating: 5