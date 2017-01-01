Movie Reviews and Interviews by Andrea Chase
Smart, but never stuffy, Andrea Chase takes no prisoners when reviewing films. In interviews, she draws out filmmakers by asking the questions others don’t think of, but wish they had. New insights, unexpected revelations, and a wry sense of humor set this interview series apart.
Latest Reviews
PATRIOT’S DAY
PATRIOT’S DAY is two films, one perfectly competent, the other one a skillful blend of character study and taut suspense. Perhaps this is why the studio’s rep in San Francisco scheduled and cancelled not one, but two, For Your Consideration screenings… Read More »
3
NERUDA
NERUDA is a rhapsody of juxtaposition and conundrum. Pablo Larraín’s film takes historical episodes from a contentious time in the life of Chile’s beloved poet, fervent Communist, elected senator, and creates a fable of suitably Olympian proportions.… Read More »
5
THE FOUNDER
Who knew that milkshakes would loom so large in the story of how McDonald’s became the corporate behemoth that it is today? From the multi-spindle mixers hawked by Ray Kroc during his salad days, to the seductive lipstick imprint on the rim of a glass… Read More »
3