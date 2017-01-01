Latest Reviews

PATRIOT'S DAY PATRIOT'S DAY is two films, one perfectly competent, the other one a skillful blend of character study and taut suspense. Perhaps this is why the studio's rep in San Francisco scheduled and cancelled not one, but two, For Your Consideration screenings… Andrea's Rating: 3

NERUDA NERUDA is a rhapsody of juxtaposition and conundrum. Pablo Larraín's film takes historical episodes from a contentious time in the life of Chile's beloved poet, fervent Communist, elected senator, and creates a fable of suitably Olympian proportions.… Andrea's Rating: 5