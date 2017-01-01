Movie Reviews and Interviews by Andrea Chase
Smart, but never stuffy, Andrea Chase takes no prisoners when reviewing films. In interviews, she draws out filmmakers by asking the questions others don’t think of, but wish they had. New insights, unexpected revelations, and a wry sense of humor set this interview series apart.
Latest Reviews
THE COMEDIAN
THE COMEDIAN makes me want to forgive Robert De Niro for BAD GRANDPA. Almost.
3
MIDSUMMER IN NEWTOWN
The word “safe” comes up over and over again in MIDSUMMER IN NEWTOWN, Lloyd Kramer’s elegiac yet emotionally gripping documentary about the aftereffects of the Sandy Hook Massacre on the survivors. As in, the sense of being safe has been taken from eve… Read More »
5
PATRIOT’S DAY
PATRIOT’S DAY is two films, one perfectly competent, the other one a skillful blend of character study and taut suspense. Perhaps this is why the studio’s rep in San Francisco scheduled and cancelled not one, but two, For Your Consideration screenings… Read More »
3