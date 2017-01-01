Latest Reviews

LONG WAY NORTH LONG WAY NORTH uses deceptively simple animation to tell an epic adventure. At its center is Sasha (Christa Théret), a spirited and determined 15-year-old set on restoring her family’s honor, and the legacy her of her beloved grandfather, Oloukine (Fé… Read More » Andrea's Rating: 4

THE BRAND NEW TESTAMENT (Le tout nouveau testament ) THE BRAND NEW TESTAMENT is a clever and wise deconstruction of dogma and patriarchy. Taking as its premise that God (Benoît Poelvoorde) is real, but less than benevolent, it gives us the story of his other child, the one who didn’t get her own book an… Read More » Andrea's Rating: 4