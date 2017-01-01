Latest Reviews

MIDSUMMER IN NEWTOWN The word “safe” comes up over and over again in MIDSUMMER IN NEWTOWN, Lloyd Kramer’s elegiac yet emotionally gripping documentary about the aftereffects of the Sandy Hook Massacre on the survivors. As in, the sense of being safe has been taken from eve… Read More » Andrea's Rating: 5

PATRIOT’S DAY PATRIOT’S DAY is two films, one perfectly competent, the other one a skillful blend of character study and taut suspense. Perhaps this is why the studio’s rep in San Francisco scheduled and cancelled not one, but two, For Your Consideration screenings… Read More » Andrea's Rating: 3