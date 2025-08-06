4

It is a testament to writer/director Zach Cregger that the most ominous moment in WEAPONS, the one that does more than merely frighten, the one that is like an icepick to the brain has none of the gore with which the finale is replete. Instead, it is a POV shot from a distance of a man going through a half-open door into a house with its windows papered over. The reason it is so effective is that everything that has led up to that moment is a biting précis on paranoia coupled with a deft, ahem, stab at the complacency of suburbia. Cregger has produced a film that is creepy, intelligent, and with a damnable ability to make us laugh when the terror has been amped up to 11.

Yes, I really like this one.

It starts when, as narrated by the off-screen voice of a little girl, 17 students in Justine Gandy’s (Julia Garner) 3rd-grade class go missing at 2:17am. Caught on ring cameras and security videos that confirm the time, they are seen scampering with arms out to the side and headed purposefully into the night. The next morning, only one student is left, Alex (Cary Christopher), sitting mournfully at his desk when Miss Gandy arrives. The parents react as you’d expect, hysterical and blaming Justine. She reacts as you’d expect after a town meeting that turns very ugly. Though advised to go straight home, she stops off at a liquor store for two bottles of vodka. The alcohol doesn’t help when there is an insistent pounding on the front door of her house, and it may or may not be responsible for the nightmares that follow.

Told in segments that tell the story from several different points of view round-robin style, we start with Justine but backtrack through all the people she encounters over the next month, including her ex-boyfriend, Paul (Alden Ehrenreich), a police officer married to the captain’s daughter (June Diane Raphael). Paul’s encounters leading up to and after meeting with Justine at a bar lead into James (Austin Abrams), a homeless, unctuously polite stoner who brings out the worst in Paul. Archer (James Brolin), the father of one of the missing kids, becomes obsessed with the video of his son disappearing into the gloom and turns that obsession into charting sightlines and intersections on the town map that eventually involves Justine sitting outside that creepy house. Andrew (Benedict Wong), Justine’s supervisor just trying to get through the upheaval as calmly as possible, copes with Justine’s headstrong determination to question Alex, and Alex’s eccentric, Technicolor-daubed Aunt Gladys (Amy Madigan in what should be a career renaissance role), who is looking after Alex, the quiet kid with little to say before or after. Each amplifies and annotates what is seething through the bucolic town of Mayfair, and each advances the story a bit further as we delve into the mystery of those missing kids and the newspaper taped to the windows of that creepy house. The one with the half-opened door.

Cregger plays with the audience in many ways, best of all with a tattoo of safe-not safe-safe-not safe humming through a scene, tossing us off kilter. He also plays with tropes as in one scene where an assailant just keeps getting up after being pummeled. He wants us to laugh at the absurdity, but he doesn’t let up on the terror. It echoes with Paul’s relationship with his father-in-law, played by the late, great Toby Huss, who shines him on with sternness, or is it just kidding around? Plus, the disquieting effect of a security system that fails to prevent children from wandering off, designed as it is to keep things out, not in.

The film as a whole maintains a tense mood of foreboding, but it is one that builds and disconcerts. By the time we get to the finale, a blood-soaked free-for-all that rampages through suburbia in broad daylight, we have been whipped up to a fever pitch as kitchen implements are weaponized, and residents fret about their lawns. Best of all, blood-red herring we’ve been tossed comes back to haunt everyone.

WEAPONS is by turns haunting, ridiculous, and deeply affecting. Focusing on the characters who drive the story, and, further ahem, fleshing them out with detail and subtle quirks, it becomes a film that refuses to be pigeon-holed as genre. Yes, it will scare the bejeezus out of you, but not because brains are scattered on a street. That would be too easy, and too easy to dismiss.