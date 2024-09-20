4

SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY is a respectful and honest documentary about the actor who rose to fame as the Man of Steel and the accident that put him in a wheelchair. Using home movies and recollections by family members, it conveys both the profound courage Reeves showed in making himself a visible symbol of disability rights after being paralyzed from the neck down, and the equally profound love from his family that made his work as an activist possible.

Reeves was only 24 when he found instant stardom as Superman, and only 42 when he fell from a horse, breaking his neck and ending life as he and his wife, Dana, had known it. The film slips back and forth between Reeves recovering from that accident and the sudden fame of making the world believe that a man could fly. There are recollections from Jeff Daniels, who was co-starring in an off-Broadway play with Reeve just before the audition that changed his life (the clip included in the film). Daniels is not the only one to note both the preternatural good looks, but also the intelligence and the kindness Reeves had. Others recall his exuberance, a zest for life that was enviable. It is a testament to the kind of man Reeves was that so many from his circle of friends are so happy to speak of him in contemporary interviews, even if it sometimes brings tears to their eyes. His looks may have been as close as humanly possible to perfect, but the man was not. He had his demons resulting from a turbulent childhood. The center of that was his distant, impossible to please father, the poet Franklin Reeve, whose influence, or lack thereof, colored the relationship Reeve had with his own children, described by older son Matthew, and his commitment issues that led to the break-up of is long-term relationship with Gae Exton, the mother of two of his children. She is interviewed and there is warmth in her voice and manner mixed with the regret about how their nine-year relationship turned out. There is a brightness in the way she speaks of Dana, the woman Reeve married not long after leaving Gae. That’s a testament to Dana, described as the embodiment of sunshine, and the reason Reeve didn’t give up.

In excerpts from the audio books he narrated after his accidents, Reeve describes her unflagging devotion, as well as his own struggles with depression. It’s hard to hear, illustrated as it is with images of Reeve being slung into his bed by caretakers, and the way he tries to wean himself off the respirator that breathes for him. The exertion distorting his face is hard to watch. It provides important context to the scenes of him appearing at the Oscars less than a year after becoming paralyzed, an effort requiring massive strategic planning, and the help of his Julliard friend, Robin Williams. Williams is woven throughout the film, with others describing the bond they had, and Glenn Close going so far as to opine that if Reeve hadn’t died, Robin might still be with us.

At the heart of the story is the love between Reeve and Dana, one that withstood everything. At one point their son, Will, reads a journal entry about what was happening behind the big smile and laughing eyes and it is heartbreaking. As is Dana holding Reeves’ hand and saying how it is so hard knowing that while she can feel him, he can’t feel her.

The injury changed Reeves, of course, and we see that steady progression as he turned his misfortune into something that would make life better for others in his situation, founding what would become the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVES STORY recounts a man who would not be defined by tragedy, grew as a person even after being paralyzed, and never gave up hope. Inspiring, wistful, and full of what is best about human beings, it is a powerful experience about what it means to be a hero.

