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Rating:

The familiar theme in OBSESSION is given a bracing re-boot by filmmaker Curry Barker. While the narrative addresses the oft considered dangers of getting exactly what you wish for, the subtext, that bursts through with the force of a spurting aorta, deals firmly with the insidious nature of male toxicity, female objectification, and what happens when the one collides with the other. The result is a deeply troubling cautionary tale that dissects the absurdity of its premise while also delivering absolute terror.

Our hapless wisher is Baron (Michael Johnston), AKA Bear, a young adult on the cusp of adulthood but not quite able to make the leap. Perhaps it’s the co-dependent puerile relationship with long-time best pal Ian (Cooper Tomlinson), a semi-boorish piece of work who is also ensconced on that cusp and content to be so. They have dead-end jobs at the local music store along with the semi-snarky Sarah (Megan Lawless), an aspiring artist desperately waiting to hear back from the art schools to which she has applied, and Nikki (Inde Navarrette), the object of Bear’s crush. She’s an aspiring writer with a good heart (she doesn’t just give money to a homeless person, she stops for a conversation), and a frank admiration for Bear’s . . . brain.

Bear’s is the kind of crush that renders him even more awkward than usual around Nikki, missing juicy opportunities to confess his feelings while inspiring a sweet, sisterly empathy from Nikki that only makes the lovesick young man even more miserable. The impasse is complete, and with Nikki giving her notice at work, Bear’s desperation grows along with his inability to make a move.

That’s when fate steps in. On a mission to replace a crystal for Nikki, he stumbles upon the One Wish Willow, an 80s collectible that guarantees to make dreams come true. After missing what he’s sure is his last chance to tell Nikki how he really feels, and blithely ignoring the label warnings, he snaps the (phallic?) willow in half with a fervent wish that she love him more than anything else in the world. Elation turns to alarm and then to horror as Bear, of course, gets his wish and, further of course, learns the full implications of what that entails.

Barker set the scene perfectly. Bear, a truly endearing schlub suffering the pangs of unrequited love with an angst that might kill him, if only spiritually, is an easy character with which to empathize. That his cat dies at the beginning of his pivotal day adds to that empathy. Heck, Nikki would be lucky to get such a sweet and sensitive guy. But Barker, having set us up then proceeds with clinical precision to elucidate the particulars of why not offering Nikki a choice is a symptom of a dark strain of masculinity running through our culture and in even the most well-meaning of men. Nikki may have made Bear the center of her life, but the constant clinging, the emotions running at a violent fever pitch at all times, and the jealousy that results in inappropriate mourning rituals and, inevitably, bloodshed, are not just exhausting, they are lethal, and more than spiritually. Chiming in like his conscience, Ian and Sarah voice their concern that Bear must be taking advantage of Nikki at a vulnerable time in her life, an opinion which is truer than they can know, but that Bear hasn’t quite realized yet. And when he does, the collapse of his life, one of his own making to be sure, still evokes sympathy. Even if it is a sympathy tinged with a dollop of “I told you so.”

As endearing as Johnston is as Baron, and that is a vital component, it is Navarrette who makes the film work. From the first inklings of Nikki’s sudden shift of feelings towards Bear, to the logical extrapolation of, ahem, obsession, she homes in on the uncanny valley of a being unable to help itself but also troublingly aware of being manipulated. We are not quite sure when the spell takes effect, keeping us as delightfully off-kilter as Bear id while he struggles with believing that the Willow has come through. Then the genial smile of the old Nikki devolves into twisted desperation, and the howls of grief that ramp up as the film progresses when anything comes between her and Bear. It is a masterpiece of progressive transformation in a performance that is precise and feral at the same time and completely mesmerizing. Is Nikki the Aunt Gladys of 2026? If not, why not?

Punctuated with dramatic music that rises to risible but somehow appropriate levels, subtle direction at even the goriest moments that enhance the humor and the pathos of the story, and a way of lighting eyes that foretells the darkness to come, OBSESSION embodies many levels of narrative, from a flippant toying with horror tropes to a sophisticated dialectic on the nature of true love. It’s a white-knuckle of a cinematic experience that shocks, surprises, and never for a moment insults our intelligence. Plus, Andy Richter as the befuddled music store owner tempering the looming dread with aw shucks charm.