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Before attending DISCLOSURE DAY, and you certainly should in order to see it on the biggest screen available, it is important to remind yourself that this is a Steven Spielberg film. This is not a bad thing. This is SCHINDLER’S LIST Steven Spielberg. This is E.T. and CLOSE ENCOUNTERS Steven Spielberg. This is LINCOLN Steven Spielberg. The man knows how to tell a story on a grand scale that focuses very clearly on the human drama of its protagonists. Even the villains. And so it is with DISCLOSURE DAY, which gifts us thrilling chases, the de rigeur dazzling special effects, and, of course, a swelling score by John Williams with all the right emotional cue amplification. There’s also the sentiment. Not quite a sticky morass of treacle but skirting dangerously close. Once you resign yourself to the fact that at one point a little girl will be soothing herself by singing a Disney song, you will be all set to enjoy this eminently entertaining movie.

We begin at a wrestling match where Daniel (Josh O’Connor) is looking a little peaked. It’s not just the violence on display that has gotten to him, it’s also the weight of having a kidnapped girlfriend, Jane (Eve Hewson) and the serious people who want his backpack in exchange for her safe return. The backpack contains incontrovertible proof that aliens have been visiting us for the last 79 years, and that it has been kept from us by the government. Why is it a secret? Because we are not, it seems, ready to know that humanity is not the metaphorical center of the universe, nor the summit of God’s creation.

Meanwhile, in Kansas City, weather reporter Margaret (Emily Blunt) is planning her next career move, much to the consternation of Jackson (Wyatt Russell), her hunky musician boyfriend tired of Margaret’s restless ways. Their nascent argument about that is put on hold when a cardinal flies onto their breakfast table, cocks its head, whereupon Margaret blithely continues their argument in perfect Russian. A language she didn’t speak until that moment.

Further meanwhile, in Virginia, Noah (Colin Firth), the head of the private agency charged by the government with keeping that secret about the aliens, is hot on the trail of both Daniel and Margaret. He adds Margaret to his list when she has an unfortunate episode on live television, clicking and aspirating instead of delivering the weather report. Thus begins the cross-country chase pitting Noah, and the exotic alien technology at his disposal, against Hugo (Colman Domingo), who is constructing an elaborate set while coordinating complete strangers Daniel and Margaret to eventually join him. Why? We will find out in the fullness of time.

The disparate elements will come together, and during the chase, nifty exposition will be seamlessly woven into the action as the secrets each of these people are guarding come to light. It’s not just background information, though, as conversations turn philosophical, as in will society collapse if proof of alien visits is revealed. There are intriguing ethical questions raised, as are theological ones as Spielberg brings in a nun (Elizabeth Marvel) with less than, ahem, catholic ideas about the supreme deity to weigh in on God’s plan.

Spielberg, never shy about sentiment, nor about his abiding love for suburbia, indulges both here but balances it with excursions to an abandoned farmhouse and a tour of Kansas City, plus his signature gee-whiz wonder. The alien technology exemplifies Arthur C. Clarke’s famous quote that any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic and is never explained, only shown working miracles that we haven’t seen before and never merely for the sake of gob smacking us. Don’t worry if the jargon surrounding it makes no sense, it will by the end, as will your admiration for the performances from all involved. Be it a crack in the otherwise suave evil of a true believer from Firth, to the multiplicity of personas Blunt, O’Connor, and Hewson exhibit as the ci-mentioned alien technology take hold of them, the shading is subtle but distinct over and above changing eye color.

O’Connor, our Edward Snowden of a whistleblower, is suitably geeky and brilliant, burning with the same conviction of doing the right thing that Noah has, but on the right side of history. Hewson is more than an expository device bringing steel to support her man, and ethical questions to challenge him. It’s Blunt, though, who has the most difficult role, and she makes it look easy. From ambitious but second-guessing television eye-candy, swallowing the compromises she’s made with antsy determination to the calm assurance of wisdom that arrives with neither warning nor explanation. This is like much of the film, which gallops along from one adventure to another, barely giving us time to catch our collective breath before another danger rears its head, or another revelation stops us in our (metaphorical) tracks.

That’s the charm and the genius of DISCLOSURE DAY, which sweeps us along and makes us glad that it did. If Spielberg goes light on the looming geo-political crisis that is the backdrop for our story, relegating it to a few snatches of news reports and a frantically over shopped convenience store where two characters find themselves, it’s a small flaw. They, and we, are more concerned about running from the bad guys and towards the putative good guys who have the answers. And those answers live up to the anticipation he has created without ever overexplaining. All your favorite conspiracy theories, and suspicions about how low a human being can go in pursuit of an iffy moral compass are confirmed. What we have here is a rousing anthem to optimism and that someone, somewhere, is capable of saving us from ourselves if only we have the good sense, and the faith, to let them.