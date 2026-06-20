3

Rating:

BLACK BOX is a solid horror film that indulges in the tropes of the genre, specifically the airplane in peril sub-genre, but manages to avoid most of the clichés. Blending found footage and some slick direction, the scares are earned and the story does a fine job of offering up some surprises that throw both the characters and the audience for a loop.

The airplane in peril is a Vero airlines flight 298, and it is peopled with a lively cross-section of humanity. There’s the woman in the tin-foil hat spouting conspiracy theories; there’s the douchebag (Danny Mac) you love to hate (and hope gets his comeuppance in an especially painful way); there’s the stalwart flight crew; the hipster doofus; and the spunky little girl (Molly Belle Wright) with family problems that she masks with a mordant sense of humor. Mostly, though, there’s Jeremy (Tom Brittany), a brooding hunk of a medical student who is brought out of his shell with the common interest in graphic novels he shares with the little girl. Aside from the douchebag bringing levels of jerkiness to a new high, all is well on the flight until an elderly passenger (Anton Trendafilov) goes from hogging the bathroom with his coughing fits to loudly babbling that they are all doomed before, of course, collapsing with blood trickling from orifices.

From there, things devolve into paranoia, panic, and the mixed emotions of the gal in the tin-foil hat when her fringe ideas prove correct. What is causing the passengers to show odd symptoms and blood flow? Why do some of them see flashing lights in the sky that shouldn’t be there? And, most of all, will the undercover Air Marshall finally give the douchebag what he deserves? Those questions will be answered in due course, but not before the travelers are subjected to all manner of menace as they seek shelter in the confined space of the aircraft. And we are given tantalizing clues about what is happening that only increase the sense of pervasive dread.

The narrative builds nicely, starting with the opening scroll telling us that it is more common than we think for air traffic controllers to lose contact with commercial flights for extended periods of time and a video of Jeremy telling whoever is watching that the supreme deity needs to have mercy on all of us. As events continue their steady march towards the paranormal, it’s not the special effects that set us up. No, it’s the quiet moments, like when the flight attendant asks people showing odd symptoms to ring the call bell and everyone does, or when footsteps echo from an impossible location. Not that the effects don’t have their moments, particularly when a storm cloud slowly engulfs the plane with an almost sentient affect.

None of that would matter much if the characters weren’t engaging. Some may not be as fleshed out as others, but they’re well-acted by thespians determined not to play the obvious broad strokes. Centering it all is Brittany, who eschews flash and melodrama for engaging bemusement and an instinct for doing the right thing. The horror filtered through this everyman is more than creepy; it’s a high-stakes tragedy.

This is a slow burn of a horror film that lures you in and then delivers a series of escalating serious jolts. Expertly crafted and executed with a lean, mean sense of foreboding, BLACK BOX intrigues as it unsettles.