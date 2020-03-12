The Razzies Celebrate 40 Years of Schlock — John Wilson Interview

Click here to listen to the interview.

The annual interview with Head Berry, John Wilson, founder of the Golden Raspberry Awards Foundation, is one of the high points of my year. Now celebrating its 40th year of giving bad films what they deserve, the Razzies will mark the occasion by taping its ceremony for later broadcast. If you’ve never experienced the wonder and magic that is the Razzie ceremony, you just don’t know what you’re missing.

We started our chat on March 4, 2020 with a trip down memory lane, as Wilson recalled the inspiration for the Razzies, its early years, and his brush with the purveyors of that >other< award (the one that’s shaped like a little man).

We moved on to the celebrities who have graced the Razzie stage over the years, a voice-mail that may or may not have been from a Razzie favorite, the one bad film that Wilson will never get over, and, of course, a rousing discussion of those up for the Razzie recognition (Stallone! CATS!) this landmark year.