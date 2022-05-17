PRIVATE PROPERTY — Shiloh Fernandez Interview

Shiloh Fernandez was in what was perhaps the bloodiest film ever made. That was the remake of EVIL DEAD, and I asked him about that when we spoke via Zoom on May 10, 2022 about his latest film, PRIVATE PROPERTY. Before we got there, though, I wanted to know about how we went about portraying a character who changes much over the course of this remake of the 1960 cult classic. It’s a question that was tricky, what with all the twists and turns taken by this story about a struggling actress and a sympathetic gardener played by Ferndandez. Our goal was to avoid giving too much away.

We went on to talk about paying homage to that earlier film; feeling split; what is transgressive now as opposed to 1960; and what line resonated most with him.

We finished up with aquatic acting; dancing with longtime friend and co-star, Ashley Benson; that question about EVIL DEAD; and the skill he picked up working for Katherine Hardwicke that has stood him in good stead for all these years.