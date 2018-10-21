FREE SOLO — Alex Honnold Interview

Click here to listen to the interview.

Even knowing that he would be joining us for a Q&A after the screening of FREE SOLO, I had trouble watching Alex Honnold clinging to El Capitan by his fingers and toes in order to fulfill his goal of scaling that sheer face without a rope. The doc by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi does more than deliver stunning footage of Honnold’s ascent, it delves into what makes the world’s premiere free-solo climber tick.

When I spoke with Honnold on October 11, 2018, I started with one question that the doc didn’t answer, or even address. What happens when you are clinging to a rock face by the tips of your fingers and toes, and you have to sneeze?

We went on to talk about the difference between climbing a rock face and climbing a building; why he won’t be doing any wing-suiting; and how to prepare for an arctic climb.