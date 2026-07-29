REMAKE — Ross McElwee Interview

Click here to listen to the interview.

It seemed only right that when Ross McElwee, a man whose documentaries are rife with profound musings, appeared on the Zoom screen on May 26, 2026, the background, actual not virtual, was a wall of his books. As someone who is also surrounded by books, I wanted to ask him about what his collection included, but in the interest of time, I settled for asking him how he arranged them. Answer, fiction is on one side, non-fiction on the other.

One day I’ll enlarge the image and find out what the exact titles are.

We were talking about his first film in over a decade, and one that seems impossibly difficult to create. REMAKE is a study of the relationship between McElwee and his only son, Adrian, a bright, loving inquisitive child who grew into a troubled young man before dying of an overdose at 26. Adrian had figured in all of McElwee’s documentaries since his birth, like his sister and mother becoming a touchstone for the topic of the documentary, a lens, if you will, with which McElwee focused his musings on subject as diverse as the North Carolina tobacco industry in BRIGHT LEAVES, and his own bohemian past that produced a similar consternation in his physician father that Adrian’s struggles produced in McElwee himself in PHOTOGRAPHIC MEMORY. When watching McElwee’s films, I’ve always been put in mind of the essayist Michel D Montaigne, whose reflections were always both universal and very specifically persona.

The result is a melancholy contemplation of fatherhood and family as constant change and reassessment as we look backward, and uncertainty as we look forward. Yet McElwee, a consummate storyteller as well as filmmaker, finds humor, not just as a salve for himself and his audience, but also as an integral part of the human experience. REMAKE is a film that accepts change, but never quite gives up hope.

Our conversation started with the obvious question, which is why it was so important for McElwee to make a film about such a painful subject, and why this was the right time.

We went on to talk about why he chose the specific opening images of Adrien; gendering the supreme deity; what the loss of memory does and doesn’t affect in a personality as seen in his former teacher and best friend, Charleen Swansea (also the subject of one of his first documentaries and frequently included in subsequent ones; and the correct term for a type of crustacean that is also known as a mudbug.

We finished up with how McElwee organizes his voluminous library of film clips he’s created over the years, and the poignant reason why he picked the song we hear as the credits roll.