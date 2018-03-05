2018 Bigfoot Bonanza Weekend — Kai Wada Roath Interview

Click here to listen to the interview.

Kai Wada Roath, the founder of the heady brew of cult films, The Super Shangri-La Show, presented twice monthly at the Balboa Theater here in San Francisco, made history when he organized the first ever film festival and symposium dedicated to Bigfoot. The Bigfoot Bonanza Weekend last March was a smash hit full of cult films, documentaries, and guest speakers who had hunted the Bigfoot that left attendees, me included, wanting more. Roath obliged, with The Great Bigfoot Bonanza of 2018, with returning favorites and new delights for fans of cryptozoology in general, and the Big Guy in particular. We got into the specifics of this year’s celebration when we spoke by phone on March 4, 2018, but first I asked Roath how last year’s event had shaped how he thought of Bigfoot and the people who love him (and/or her).

We went on to talk about what will be different about this year’s speakers, including the addition of leading cryptozoologist Loren Coleman; Roath’s own research about Bigfoot both in Nepal and here; why this is the last Bigfoot weekend, but not the last celebration of cryptozoology; a sneak peak at what he has planned for October’s Super Shangri-La Show; returning favorites from last year’s Bigfoot Bonanza, including THE LEGEND OF BOGGY CREEK and THE SWAN SONG OF THE SKUNK APE; why Loren Coleman makes Bigfoot speakers nervous; a new short film from Bobcat Goldthwaite, AMERICAN BIGFOOT; an instance of synchronicity; why April will find him popping a champagne cork in a field in France; and the astounding hours of entertainment and enlightenment that the price of admission provides.