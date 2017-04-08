The premise of THE TICKET is the decidedly mixed nature of blessings. In this case, what happens when James, played by Dan Stevens, miraculously regains his eyesight after losing it as a child. The initial euphoria felt by him and his wife, Sam, soon gives way to the stresses that ensue as their relationships change now that the added dimension of sight is factored in, from how a bedroom is decorated, to what is really happening with their son at school. It was one of the first things I wanted to talk about with Ido Fluk when I spoke with him by phone on March 30, 2017.

We went on to talk about how to convey the newness of sight to a seeing audience; collaborating with Stevens and giving him the space he needed; how Fluk first realized the impact of sound; and how using a location shoot to create a bonding experience for cast and crew.

We finished up with Fluk discussing how to create a reality with sound, and the prayer that James says, with different effect, throughout the film.

THE TICKET is a story of sight, blindness, and the double-edged sword that some blessings can be. When James regains his sight, it is only to develop some metaphorical blind spots when it comes to family, friends, and career. He also undergoes a personality change, or maybe it’s just a personality that has always lurked inside that is finally coming out, turning everything he had not just upside-down, but also inside out. The film co-stars Malin Akerman, Oliver Platt, Kelly Bishé, and Skylar Gaertner. Fluk directed from a script he co-wrote with Sharon Mashihi, and his previous work includes NEVER TOO LATE and THE ABANDONED.