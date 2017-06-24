AFTER LOUIE — Vincent Gagliostro Interview

Listen Now:

Vincent Gagliostro was an ideal person to ask my pop-quiz question during the second Frameline press day on June 23, 2017. The question was why arts are important in the age of Trump, and Gagliostro, whose film, AFTER LOUIE is the festival’s closing night film, is a man who has worked in many media, some of which he discussed during our conversation. AFTER LOUIE has had several artistic iterations for Gagliostro, and I asked him about that, as well as why this story about survivor guilt resonated with him so strongly that he couldn’t let it go.

We also talked about what it’s like to have your debut feature film be the closing night event at Frameline, the importance of history, why he can only tell the truth with a narrative film, and landing Alan Cumming as the lead.