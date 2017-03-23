The Disposable Film Festival started 10 years ago with the advent of the then cutting-edge technology of a one-use video camera. Hence the “disposable” part of the festival’s name. When I spoke by phone with festival co-founder Carlton Evans on March 8, 2017, my fist question was how the idea had come to him and his partner, Eric Slatkin, to dedicate a festival to the work of first-time (or close to it) filmmakers using that device.

We went on to talk about the breadth and depth of the films that he’s curated for the festival over the years, including Edson Oda’s MALARIA, which can be seen on the festival website (https://disposablefilm.com/); how new technology opens the way for innovative ways of telling stories; how the festival’s panel, Citizen Journalism, will address how to counter the failure of conventional news sources; and how his relationship to feature-length films has changed in the ten years that he has immersed himself in the short

We finished up with Projector, a group Evans co-founded that he hopes will bring corporations together with independent filmmakers for the mutual benefit of making films that do more than entertain.

Happening March 30 – April 2 at the fabulous Castro Theater here in San Francisco, the Disposable Film Festival brings together short films from emerging filmmakers around the world, and demonstrates the elastic nature of the short film format with its mix of comedy, drama, horror, animation, and documentary. This year also sees a Citizen Journalism Workshop, and a chance to employ the video confession booth at the festival’s Mystic Experience at the eponymous 1908 hotel. Evans co-founded the festival with Eric Slatner.